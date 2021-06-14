Norinchukin Bank The Sells 69 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $160.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.