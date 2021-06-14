Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,531 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

