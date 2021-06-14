ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232,509 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of ASE Technology worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ASE Technology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 466,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ASX opened at $8.71 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.