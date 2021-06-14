Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $296.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.92. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

