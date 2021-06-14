SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,677,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $345.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

