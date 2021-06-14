Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $230,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

