Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Lessened by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.