Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Navistar International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Navistar International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Navistar International by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

