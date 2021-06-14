Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Position Boosted by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASUR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.26 on Monday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

