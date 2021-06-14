Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 65,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

