Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

