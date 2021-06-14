NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NNGRY stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

