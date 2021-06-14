Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $33.88

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.47 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,033 shares of company stock worth $5,790,936 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

