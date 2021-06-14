Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $112.67 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.