Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

