Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 28.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 19.99 and a 1 year high of 28.73.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.