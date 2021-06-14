RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.