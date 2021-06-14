KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $59.98.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,136 shares of company stock worth $30,995,891.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

