KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $59.98.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
