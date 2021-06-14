Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik Sells 6,300 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$20,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,315 shares in the company, valued at C$712,692.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$14,233.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00.

M opened at C$3.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.13. Mosaic Capital Co. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

