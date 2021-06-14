Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,300 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the May 13th total of 2,190,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $37.23 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92.

ANCUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

