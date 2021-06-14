Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0245 on Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Portion has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $11,334.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,937,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

