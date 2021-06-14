TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

