The GDL Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GDL opened at $9.02 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

