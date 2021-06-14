The GDL Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of GDL opened at $9.02 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.