JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 146,705 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,594,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $233,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $31.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.