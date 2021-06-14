Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.32% of Trex worth $246,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $100.46 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

