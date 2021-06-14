JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,956 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $259,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:Y opened at $703.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $693.08. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $460.58 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

