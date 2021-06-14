JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $276.86 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369,494 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Danaher worth $276,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $247.02 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

