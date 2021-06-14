JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 250.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $310,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $162.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

