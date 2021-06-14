Sciencast Management LP Takes $310,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

STLD opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.