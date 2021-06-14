Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

AIPUY stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

