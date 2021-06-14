Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHIX opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. Aluf has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

