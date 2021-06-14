UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $27,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 143,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 511.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 58.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $611.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $588.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.57 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

