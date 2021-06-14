Sciencast Management LP Invests $233,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

