Sciencast Management LP Buys 3,028 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRN opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

