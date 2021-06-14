Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Expands By 132.0%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.