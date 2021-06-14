Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Expands By 132.0%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Almonty Industries has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
