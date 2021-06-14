CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $294.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

