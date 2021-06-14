CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $19.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

IWN opened at $171.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

