SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $561.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.