Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,792 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $980,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,121,555 shares of company stock worth $279,925,266. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $218.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

