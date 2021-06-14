Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 164,367 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.46 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

