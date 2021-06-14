Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.