CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,931,015 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,931,015 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in Waste Management by 13.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 117.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.91 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

