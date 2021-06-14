CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 22,297 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 154,217 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM opened at $29.00 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

