Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,019 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.