CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

