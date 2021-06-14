CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $151.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.