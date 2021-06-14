Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

