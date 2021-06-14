Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

