Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,984 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

