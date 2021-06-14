COVIR.IO Reaches Market Cap of $422,129.65 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 61.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00009003 BTC on exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $422,129.65 and $24.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 90% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00160824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00184910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.01036055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,328.31 or 0.99905288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

